Hasan takes 6-55 as Bangladesh bundle out Australia for 198

Hasan Mahmud took a career-best 6-55 as Bangladesh bundled Australia out for 198 on the opening day of the first Test in Darwin on Thursday.

Mahmud led an impressive display by the visitors' seamers as Australia slumped to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh, their previous worst being 217 in Mirpur in 2017.

Hasan was the pick of the attack, but he was ably supported by fellow quicks Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain, who took two wickets apiece.

Steve Smith was the only Australian to offer any resistance, scoring 71, while the rest of the batsmen looked out of sorts against the disciplined attack.