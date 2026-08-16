Darwin Test
Some cancelled flights, others found another reason to celebrate after Eid
Marrara Stadium was almost deserted even on the weekend. A large proportion of the small crowd were expatriate Bangladeshis. Some live in Darwin, while others had travelled from Sydney and Brisbane. They watched the match throughout with the anticipation of a possible victory and left with the joy of having witnessed Bangladesh’s historic Test win on Australian soil.
One of them was Al Mashruk Bhuiyan, a young man who came to Australia to pursue a master’s degree in data science. “I’ve been here for a year and a half. I never imagined that after leaving the country, I would be able to experience the emotions of my homeland firsthand here. We are fortunate to have had this opportunity,” he said.
Mashruk described witnessing Bangladesh’s success as an “extraordinary experience.”
“Bangladesh are playing in Australia after many years, and this time in Darwin. We’ve been fortunate enough to watch the match. It’s incredibly exciting for us. We’ve already beaten Australia in a series at home, so seeing that confidence here makes it even more enjoyable,” he added.
As Bangladesh moved closer to victory, Saruddin, a Bangladeshi who had travelled from Sydney was emotional.
“I came from Sydney. We had planned to watch the match for three days, but today we cancelled our flight and rescheduled it for tonight. If the match ends in a result today, we’ll celebrate the victory all day and then return to Sydney.”
Jisan, who is studying at the CIM Institute in Darwin, had also come to watch the match with a group of friends. The young man from Chattogram said, “I’m watching Bangladesh play after a long time, and we’re proud that Bangladesh are playing so well. This is unexpected for us. Even the Aussies are praising our team.”
Among the spectators at Marrara Stadium was a family that had also watched Bangladesh play a Test in Darwin back in 2003. The family has lived in Darwin since 1999. Its head, Sadaruddin, said, “I came to the ground to watch Bangladesh play in 2003 and 2008 as well. Now I’m here again, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the match.”
Sadaruddin was accompanied by his wife and other family members. His wife said, “After 23 years, Bangladesh and Australia are playing again at this ground in Darwin. We’re very happy. Bangladesh are playing extremely well, and that is a great source of pride for us.”
For the expatriate Bangladeshis who came to watch their team, the match seemed to bring the joy of a reunion. Some even said, “After Eid, we’ve found another reason to celebrate today.”
For the Australians, meanwhile, it was a day of disappointment. Although they graciously congratulated Bangladesh on their victory, the disappointment was evident on their faces. A visit to Marrara Stadium’s Premium Experience Lounge made that disappointment even more apparent.
On other days of the Test, the luxurious lounge had been bustling with former cricketers, cricket officials and local dignitaries. There had been buffet meals and a variety of drinks throughout the day. But today, there was nothing. The entire lounge was empty, with no food or refreshments available.
An employee at the lounge explained that, assuming the Darwin Test would not go beyond the third day, nobody had bought a ticket for the Premium Experience Lounge for the fourth day.
Although the Test ultimately went into a fourth day, Australia’s dire position meant that no additional tickets were sold. As a result, the stadium authorities had announced the previous day that the Premium Experience Lounge would remain closed today.
The Australian cricketers also looked dejected as they left the ground after the match. Some boarded the team bus, while others left in their cars. All the Bangladesh players, however, boarded their team bus together. Before the bus left the stadium, someone inside said to the others, “Send me all the photos you have on your phones...”
It is only natural that Bangladesh’s cricketers will never want to lose the memory of such a victory. Neither will those who witnessed the historic Test from the stands and returned home carrying an invaluable memory.