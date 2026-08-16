Some cancelled flights, others found another reason to celebrate after Eid

Marrara Stadium was almost deserted even on the weekend. A large proportion of the small crowd were expatriate Bangladeshis. Some live in Darwin, while others had travelled from Sydney and Brisbane. They watched the match throughout with the anticipation of a possible victory and left with the joy of having witnessed Bangladesh’s historic Test win on Australian soil.

One of them was Al Mashruk Bhuiyan, a young man who came to Australia to pursue a master’s degree in data science. “I’ve been here for a year and a half. I never imagined that after leaving the country, I would be able to experience the emotions of my homeland firsthand here. We are fortunate to have had this opportunity,” he said.

Mashruk described witnessing Bangladesh’s success as an “extraordinary experience.”

“Bangladesh are playing in Australia after many years, and this time in Darwin. We’ve been fortunate enough to watch the match. It’s incredibly exciting for us. We’ve already beaten Australia in a series at home, so seeing that confidence here makes it even more enjoyable,” he added.