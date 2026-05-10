Miraz’s five-for puts Bangladesh back in command against Pakistan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a five-for with his craft off-spin to help Bangladesh regain the control of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.

His 5-102 was instrumental in securing a 27-run lead after Pakistan were bowled out for 386 on a rain-interrupted Day 3.

Bangladesh then reached 7 for no loss to extend the lead to 34 before the bad light forced an early stump.