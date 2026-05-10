1st Test
Miraz’s five-for puts Bangladesh back in command against Pakistan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a five-for with his craft off-spin to help Bangladesh regain the control of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.
His 5-102 was instrumental in securing a 27-run lead after Pakistan were bowled out for 386 on a rain-interrupted Day 3.
Bangladesh then reached 7 for no loss to extend the lead to 34 before the bad light forced an early stump.
Opener Azan Awais hit 103 on his debut to lead the charge for Pakistan. Another debutant Abdullah Fazal made 60. Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were the other two batters to reach 50 plus mark, scoring 58 and 59 runs respectively.
Resuming the Day 3 at 179-1, Pakistan looked set to build a commanding total with debutant Azan Awais, continuing from where he left off on the previous day.
But Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed, who grabbed 2-70 sparked a Bangladesh fight back, sharing four wickets for just 20 runs in the opening hour.
Azan, who became the 15th Pakistan batter and seventh opener to score a century on Test debut, was eventually dismissed for 103 off 165 balls, striking 14 fours.
Azan began the morning fluently, hitting two boundaries in the first four overs to move to 99 before nudging Nahid Rana to point for a single that brought up his century from 153 deliveries.
His impressive innings ended when he edged Taskin’s delivery to slip, handing the pacer his 50th Test wicket. With the milestone, Taskin became only the third Bangladeshi fast bowler after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shahadat Hossain Rajib to reach 50 Test wickets.
Taskin then removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 9 to trigger a mini collapse as Pakistan lost three wickets for four runs.
Miraz struck twice more, including the wicket of Abdullah Fazal, leaving Pakistan 230-5.
Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan led a strong recovery as Pakistan hit back to the game, keeping Bangladesh bowlers at bay.
Bangladesh, however, fought back through left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who broke the 119-run partnership by dismissing Rizwan for 59.
Rain arrived shortly after the wicket, prompting the umpires to call for tea 20 minutes ahead of schedule.
Fast bowler Nahid Rana struck immediately after the game resumed by getting the better of Salman for his only wicket in the innings. Salman’s dismissal, however, effectively ended Pakistan’s hope to take a lead.
Miraz then sent back Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afrid in consecutive overs to complete his 14th five-for before Taijul wrapped up Pakistan innings.
Mahmudul Hasan was on 2 while Shadman Islam was yet to score when umpires called it a day.