Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan, Litton returns

Bangladesh will bat first after winning the toss in their first match of Super 4 phase of the 2023 Asia Cup against hosts Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Bangladesh made just one change to their XI. Litton Das will play his first match in this year's competition and he replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has returned home after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Afghanistan.
Pakistan, who had declared their playing XI for the match on Tuesday night, have made just one change from their match against India, bringing in fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in place of spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.
Bangladesh's recent record against Pakistan in One-Day Internationals (ODI) is excellent as they have won four out of the last five 50-over encounters between the sides.
However, their record against Pakistan in Pakistan in abysmal as they are yet to defeat Pakistan in their backyard in any format.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf