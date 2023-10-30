We've to ensure players take on next 3 matches courageously: BCB chief

“Yesterday’s (Saturday) result was unthinkable. I spoke to a number of players individually today, to ask them what they are lacking, and whether we can do anything for them. I spoke to Shakib, Litton [Das] and [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz individually, and Mushfiq [Mushfiqur Rahim] and [Mahmudullah] Riyad together. I asked them to speak openly. They all said that not getting runs is the problem. They don’t know why this is happening. If your top five don’t score, you won’t do well,” he added.

He also stated that they can’t expect every player to do well in every game and it is normal in cricket.

“We can’t expect every player to do well in every game. There’s one or two players who won’t score runs. It is quite a normal thing in cricket. Unfortunately, we have our top four or five out of form. I haven’t seen this before at this level. It is totally unexpected,” he added.

With the loss against the Dutch side, Bangladesh is out of contention to qualify for the semis in the ongoing ODI World Cup after losing five of six matches in the tournament. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is in the eighth spot.