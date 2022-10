Ireland win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as the two teams began their Super 12 journey at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Irish team comes into the second round with a giant-killing reputation after they knocked out two-time champions West Indies last week at the same venue in Hobart.

They have retained their winning team, which hammered the West Indies by nine wickets in round one.

Sri Lanka, which won the Asia Cup T20 tournament last month, made the Super 12 after a tough first round where they were stunned by Namibia in the tournament opener.

Batsman Ashen Bandara has been added to the team in place of Pathum Nissanka, who misses out due to a groin injury.