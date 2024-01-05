Hazlewood has Pakistan reeling after Jamal's 3rd Test heroics

Pakistan's last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

"On this wicket we were attacking the stumps as much as Pakistan were doing," Hazlewood said.

"A lead of 82 but, as you can see, the wicket, it's quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase.