Cummins leads from front as Australia tighten grip on third Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins sparked an England collapse to leave the tourists in command of the third Ashes Test and heading towards a series victory at Headingley on Friday.

England were 142-7 at lunch on the second day, still 121 runs behind Australia's first-innings 263.

In a match they had to win at 2-0 down with three to play, England lost four wickets for 74 runs in the session after resuming on 68-3, with fast bowler Cummins taking 4-59 in 13 overs.

But England captain Ben Stokes, fresh from his stunning 155 in Australia's 43-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week, was still there on 27 not out.