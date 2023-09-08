Concussion sub Labuschagne steers Australia to victory over South Africa

Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne played a match-winning innings for Australia to trump an unbeaten century by South African captain Temba Bavuma in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

Bavuma carried his bat for an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out.

It seemed more than enough as Australia, batting with ultra-aggressive intent, crashed to 113 for seven in the 17th over.

But Labuschagne, batting at number eight after replacing Cameron Green, restored calmness to the Australian innings, making 80 not out.