Six win cricket World Cup tickets by recharging thru bKash

Some six customers have won the chance to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches live from the stadium by highest number of mobile recharging of Tk 50 or Tk 100 through bKash.
They are the first batch of winners of the five-week campaign styled ‘Win World Cup ticket with bKash’, read a press release.
Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash, handed over the prize vouchers to the winners at the bKash headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, in presence of other senior officials.
The campaign was launched on 20 August, 2023 to allow customers to watch live matches of the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in October in India. A total of 40 customers in five weeks with the highest number of Tk 50 or Tk 100 to any number through bKash are getting chance to watch live matches.
Winners of the first week are - Daudul Islam, Aminul Islam, Abdullah Nafinur, Jashim Uddin, Rubel Hossain and Rasedul Hasan.
Alongside the match tickets, the winners will also be provided with air tickets and hotel accommodation. The campaign will continue till 23 September, 2023 and a customer can only win once during the campaign.
Customers with the highest number of Tk 100 mobile recharges will be considered for semi-final and final match tickets. The daily limit for mobile recharges through bKash is 50 times while the monthly limit is 1,500 times.
The winners of each week will be contacted directly through bKash’s official channel (bKash Helpline 16247). If the highest number of recharges is the same for multiple customers, the fastest recharger will be considered.