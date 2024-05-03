Our first target is to win series against Zimbabwe: Najmul Shanto

"While the World Cup preparation will be in our mind, at the same time, we want to win the series and that's our first goal. Normally when a preparation goes on, teams make an experiment but I think there is no need to do any experiment because the 15 players who were included in this team, are capable enough to beat Zimbabwe. I think the series will give us insights about our shortcomings and where to focus to rectify our mistakes."

The selectors rested Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the first three matches. Shanto said when these two players will be included, the World Cup squad will be complete. According to him, there is hardly any chance that the squad will be changed, sans injury and other issues.

"The team that was given for this series, is originally the World Cup squad. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will be added later and may be one or two changes may come but I think it's the original squad barring injury and other issues," he said, adding that Saifuddin's inclusion after 18 months will bolster Bangladesh's lower order.