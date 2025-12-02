New Zealand 231-9 as ‘old school’ West Indies exploit pace-friendly wicket

New Zealand reached 231-9 at stumps on a rain-shortened day one of the first Test against the West Indies Tuesday after Justin Greaves triggered a middle-order collapse with the wicket of Kane Williamson.

New Zealand tumbled from 94-1 to 148-6 on a bowler-friendly wicket after Williamson was dismissed for 52, his 38th Test half-century.

Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith arrested the slide with a 52-run stand for the seventh wicket. Smith eventually fell for 23 and Bracewell for 47.