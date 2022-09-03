Bairstow to miss T20 World Cup and England Test after 'freak' golf accident

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out the final Test against South Africa and next month’s T20 World Cup after a “freak accident” playing golf.

Just hours after being named in England’s T20 World Cup squad, Bairstow was forced to withdraw after suffering a possible broken leg when he slipped while walking to a tee box at the Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate.

The 32-year-old’s bizarre injury is a huge blow to England’s hope of winning both the South Africa series -- currently level at 1-1 -- and the T20 World Cup in Australia.