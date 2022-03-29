We are here to compete: Domingo

When asked if Tamim’s presence will give the team more confidence, Domingo said, “We are expecting a tough series against South Africa. We will play at their home ground. Drawing the Test series in New Zealand is definitely inspiring, the boys also played well. The Test team has also improved. It’s more balanced.”

The hosts are also under pressure after losing the ODI series. They will also be missing several key players of their Test team, who skipped the series for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Yes, it will be a tough series for both teams,” Domingo opined.

Both of their main pacers, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, are taking part in the IPL. Their absence could give Bangladesh the edge, feels Domingo, “Their team has depth. They have some good young players, especially in the pace department. They will be under a little pressure. They would want to seal their place in the team. This is an added advantage for us.”

The coach also described how his team can do well in the Tests, “We have to get our basics right. Cricket is not that difficult to understand. We have to score big, take our catches and maintain discipline for five days.”