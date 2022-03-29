We are here to compete: Domingo

Bangladesh’s last Test series took place in New Zealand in January earlier this year. In the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Tigers defeated the hosts by eight wickets.
Bangladesh didn’t have the service of senior players like Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan available in that series. Shakib will miss the first Test in South Africa owing to a family emergency but Tamim is available for the Durban Test.
When asked if Tamim’s presence will give the team more confidence, Domingo said, “We are expecting a tough series against South Africa. We will play at their home ground. Drawing the Test series in New Zealand is definitely inspiring, the boys also played well. The Test team has also improved. It’s more balanced.”
The hosts are also under pressure after losing the ODI series. They will also be missing several key players of their Test team, who skipped the series for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
“Yes, it will be a tough series for both teams,” Domingo opined.
Both of their main pacers, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, are taking part in the IPL. Their absence could give Bangladesh the edge, feels Domingo, “Their team has depth. They have some good young players, especially in the pace department. They will be under a little pressure. They would want to seal their place in the team. This is an added advantage for us.”
The coach also described how his team can do well in the Tests, “We have to get our basics right. Cricket is not that difficult to understand. We have to score big, take our catches and maintain discipline for five days.”
Domingo, however, avoided answering questions on what the team composition would be, “I will sit with the selectors and fix that.”
Several members of the Test squad were part of a training camp in Cape Town. The Bangladesh head coach believes that the camp will come in handy, “We had a brilliant 10-day training camp in Cape Town. We trained on similar wickets (he said while pointing at the Kingsmead pitch). This will help the team.”
Bangladesh made history by winning the ODI series. When asked if the team is planning to achieve something similar in the Test series, Domingo pointed at the players at the ground and said, “I didn’t make history, these boys did. They are a very good team at home. This will be a tough series, but we are here to compete.”
The first Test begins on Thursday.