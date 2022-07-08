We are incapable of ‘power hitting’: Liton

The primary formula for success in Twenty20 cricket is ‘power hitting’. Whoever can swing their willow the hardest and hit the ball the furthest has a better chance of becoming successful.

Bangladeshi cricketers have always struggled in this aspect of the game. Opener Liton Das feels if Bangladesh doesn’t find a way to fix their power hitting deficiency, they will have to pay a hefty price in the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia.

On Thursday, Bangladesh lost the third T20I against West Indies by five wickets and lost the three-match series 0-2.