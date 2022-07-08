West Indies beat Bangladesh to sweep T20 series

Bangladesh batted first in this match after a delayed start due to rain. The visitors scored a par score of 163 for five wickets, with Afif Hossain hitting a blazing fifty off 38 balls with two fours and two sixes. And Liton Das posted 49.
But the other batters failed to score at the pace that T20 cricket requires.
Anamul Haque (10), Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mahmudullah Riyad (22) failed to do what the team needed to post a bigger total on the board against the West Indies.
Hayden Walsh bagged two wickets for the hosts.
In reply, Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian captain, scored 74 off just 39 balls with five fours and five sixes and made it easy for the hosts to win the match chasing a target of 164 runs. Kyle Mayers also hit a fifty.
Bangladesh used eight bowlers in this match but failed to defend a good total.
Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, bagged two wickets conceding 44 runs in four overs, while Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket each.
Now both the team will take on a three-match ODI series, starting on 10 July. The other matches will be played on 13 and 16 July.
Before the limited-over series, Bangladesh and West Indies played a two-match Test series that the Tigers lost 2-0.