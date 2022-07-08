West Indies beat Bangladesh to sweep T20 series

Bangladesh batted first in this match after a delayed start due to rain. The visitors scored a par score of 163 for five wickets, with Afif Hossain hitting a blazing fifty off 38 balls with two fours and two sixes. And Liton Das posted 49.

But the other batters failed to score at the pace that T20 cricket requires.

Anamul Haque (10), Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mahmudullah Riyad (22) failed to do what the team needed to post a bigger total on the board against the West Indies.

Hayden Walsh bagged two wickets for the hosts.