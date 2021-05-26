We haven't nailed the perfect performance yet: Tamim

A complete team effort saw Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI on Tuesday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Skipper Tamim Iqbal wants the team to try and nail the “perfect game”.

While Mushfiqur Rahim smashed a gutsy ton, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets each to ensure the hosts stole the show in the second game.

Speaking after the game, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said there are still a few areas that need to be worked on to become an even better ODI outfit.