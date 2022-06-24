We need to excel in first two hours: Shakib

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia is considered the best wicket for fast bowlers in the Caribbean islands. West Indies spearhead Kemar Roach is licking his lips to bowl here in the second Test against Bangladesh starting on Friday, saying, “This is the best Caribbean wicket. This wicket has a lot on offer for fast bowlers.”

In the previous Test in Antigua, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 103 in the first innings as they failed to cope against the West Indies pace attack led by Roach. The visitors eventually lost the match by seven wickets.

In Bangladesh’s pre-match press-conference, naturally, the pitch in St Lucia was the main focus. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan said the key for his team would be to not lose the match in the first session of the game, like they did in the previous Test.