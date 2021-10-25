We still expect 'great things' from Gayle: West Indies coach

Chris Gayle's recent struggles with the bat have not undermined his status as a West Indian great who can work wonders at the Twenty20 World Cup, assistant coach Roddy Estwick said Monday.

The self-styled "Universe Boss", now 42, has been batting at number three instead of his usual opening position in franchise and national cricket. However, the results have not been convincing.

He averages just under 30 in the T20 format with a strike rate of 138.81, but coming one down the left-handed batsman's average has dropped to 19.