We wanted to win Test for Mahmudullah: Shadman

Bangladesh batsman Shadman Islam has said that when the team got to know about veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah's decision to retire from Test cricket, the group was initially "upset" but decided to go all out against Zimbabwe and win the one-off Test for him.

A day after he scored a career-best 150 in the Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, Mahmudullah reportedly took the sudden decision to retire from Test cricket, leaving the team management shocked.