We'll be high on confidence in T20I World Cup: Nasum

Contrary to popular belief, Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed said that they will be high on confidence in the upcoming Twenty20I World Cup after two series victory against top class teams like Australia and New Zealand, reports news agency BSS.

There have been discussions on whether Bangladesh have the best preparation for the World Cup in the shortest format in Dubai and Oman after playing on slow and low track. The World Cup pitches are believed to favour the batsmen to some extent, if not entirely.