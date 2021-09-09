We'll be high on confidence in T20I World Cup: Nasum

"The main thing is that we won the matches and the series and you are high on confidence when you win matches," Nasum said after helping Bangladesh win the first ever T20I series victory over New Zealand, claiming his career-best 4-10.
"So we are going to the World Cup after winning series against Australia and New Zealand. I think we will be high on confidence which will help us in the World Cup."
Bangladesh played against Australia and New Zealand on a pitch where making 100 was extremely tough. In the fourth match against New Zealand, Bangladesh themselves, toiled hard to reach the target of 94, after bowling the Kiwis out for 93 in 19.3 overs. Bangladesh confirmed the victory and the series with five balls to spare.
However Nasum, who was key in the victory, said they are now just happy to confirm the series.
"I made my debut against New Zealand and I got two wickets in the first match. We tasted defeat by narrow margin in that match. So there was regret but the series victory has quelled that," he said, adding that Finn Allen's wicket was the most cherished wicket for him amongst his four wickets in the match.
"Allen was my debut wicket. In this match, he was looking dangerous. When he shaped for reverse-sweep, I gave some pace and he mistimed. That was a plan. Initially our coach told me to reduce the pace in this match what I followed but for Allen, the plan was changed," he said.