Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 International World Cup to be held in October-November in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Oman.

Of the selected players, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed have been included in a World Cup squad for the first time.