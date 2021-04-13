We’re capable of doing well in Sri Lanka: Khaled Mahmud

Bangladesh national cricket team is capable enough to play well in Sri Lanka, insisted Khaled Mahmud, the former captain and the team leader of Bangladesh during the Sri Lanka tour, reports UNB.

The team flew for Sri Lanka on Monday. They’ll face the hosts in a two-match Test series starting from 21 April. Both matches will be played in Kandy.

This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. Bangladesh played five Tests of this event and failed to win any of them. Sri Lanka, in contrast, played 10 matches and won one of them with six defeats and three draws.

“I think we are capable of doing well in Sri Lanka,” Mahmud told the newspersons before taking on the flight of Sri Lanka. “Although we failed to do well in New Zealand, we’ll have a different condition in Sri Lanka. We know that we have the capability.”