Dismal batting show leads Bangladesh’s defeat to India

Bangladesh ended its T20 World Cup preparation with another defeat when they suffered a 60-run defeat to India in their second and final warm-up game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Rishab Pant hit a half-century to help India compile 182-5. Bangladesh, however, failed to challenge this total as they put up yet another reckless batting display to be restricted to 122-9.

Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored for the side with 28 ball-40 with four fours and one six while Shakib Al Hasan made 28 off 34 with two fours.