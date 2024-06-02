Dismal batting show leads Bangladesh’s defeat to India
Bangladesh ended its T20 World Cup preparation with another defeat when they suffered a 60-run defeat to India in their second and final warm-up game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Rishab Pant hit a half-century to help India compile 182-5. Bangladesh, however, failed to challenge this total as they put up yet another reckless batting display to be restricted to 122-9.
Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored for the side with 28 ball-40 with four fours and one six while Shakib Al Hasan made 28 off 34 with two fours.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim contributed 17 and Towhid Hridoy was the other one to reach double digits when he made 13.
The rot began with the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar who got a second-ball duck in the first over. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh who removed Soumya also extended the lean patch of Liton Das by rattling his stump for 6.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, too, couldn’t get out from the perpetual failure as he was out for duck when Mohammad Siraj had him caught by Hardik Pandya.
The situation was further worsened when Tanzid and Hridoy were dismissed in the consecutive overs, leaving Bangladesh at a precarious 41-5 in the ninth over.
Mahmudullah and Shakib then shared 70 runs for the sixth wicket stand but none of them could pace the innings as it was needed in the chase of such a big total.
Mahmudullah took retirement after making 40 and Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Shakib. The likes of Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan failed to go after the Indian bowlers, which eventually caused Bangladesh’s big defeat ahead of the tournament proper.
Earlier, Pant, who met a fatal accident 18 months ago, hammered 32 ball-53 before retiring hurt to pave the platform of a big total. Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touch astutely with 23 ball-40 not out with two fours and four sixes.
On his first competitive game apart from the IPL since his accident Pant drove the side after India won the toss and chose to bat first.
Fast bowler Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh a good start, having claimed the wicket of Sanju Samson for 1 in the second over before Pant and captain Rohit Sharman ensured the joy of the Tigers would be short lived.
They combined for a 48-run for the second wicket after which Mahmudullah Riyad broke through with the wicket of Rohit who made 23 off 19 with two fours and one six.
Surykumar Yadav also got a start but failed to convert it as left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam had him caught by Towhid Hridoy after he contributed 31 off 18 with four fours.
Pant who looked in supreme touch then retired to give the other batters an opportunity to bat. The wicket-keeper batter hammered four fours and as many sixes in his knock.
Shivam Duve however couldn’t carry on for long as he was dismissed for 14 by the bowling of Mahedi Hasan.
However Pandya ensured that India would get a good total to give Bangladesh a headache.