WI declares unchanged squad for second Test

West Indies' lead selector Desmond Haynes described Kemar Roach as a "legend" as the fast bowler was named in an unchanged squad on Wednesday to take on Bangladesh in the second Test which starts in Saint Lucia on Friday.

Roach returned match figures of seven for 74 -- including a decisive five for 53 in the second innings -- as West Indies won the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua by seven wickets at the weekend.

That haul took Roach, 33, to 249 Test wickets, joint sixth alongside Michael Holding, on the West Indies all-time list of wickets-takers.