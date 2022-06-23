Praise from Shakib Al Hasan gives extra motivation: Taskin

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed showed his enthusiasm to take his performance to the next level after being praised by Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, who gave the lanky pacer a credit to bring up a revolution in the country's fast bowling department, reports BSS.

"No doubt he (Shakib) is a legend of this country," Taskin said. "When he showered me with praise, it means a lot to me. It gives me further motivation to take my performance to the next level. Hopefully I will be able to do that."

Despite losing the first Test in West Indies tour by seven wickets, Bangladesh fast bowlers - Ebadot Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman showed a praiseworthy performance, which made Shakib proud of their ability and standard.