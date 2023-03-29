Destructive Liton, clinical Shakib earn Bangladesh dominant win over Ireland

After getting pummeled by the Bangladesh batters, Ireland found no respite in the batting department as well as the Bangladesh attack led by skipper Shakib Al Hasan ensured a thumping 77-run victory by Duckworth-Lewis method for the hosts in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Shakib Al Hasan claimed 5-22 in his four overs while Taskin Ahmed took 3-27 as Bangladesh restricted Ireland for 125-9 in 17 overs in a rain-affected match.

With these five wickets, Shakib surpassed New Zealand’s Tim Southee and became the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals with 136 wickets.