Indian cricketer Shami saves motorist who met with accident in Nainital

The pacer added that since his car was tailing the vehicle that met with the accident, he, along with other occupants in his car, could rush to the person's rescue and pull him out of the vehicle.

"He's so lucky, God gave him 2nd life. His car fell off a hill road near Nanital just in front of mine. We took him out very safely," Shami wrote on Instagram.

The pacer, who has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, is likely to be picked for the South Africa tour.