Wickets aplenty as England collapse after New Zealand slump

England debutant Matthew Potts took four wickets against New Zealand only for the hosts to collapse as well on a dramatic opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

New Zealand, the World Test champions, were dismissed for 132 before England slumped to 116 for seven by stumps.

Prior to this three-match series, there had been talk of England making a fresh start under their new Test leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.