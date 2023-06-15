In the land of Shakib, some want to become Ebadot

In the land of Shakib-al-Hasan the next generation wants to become an Ebadot Hossain.

The interesting scene was observed at the Sher-e-Bangla International stadium when a handful of crowds cheered for the paceman. The shouting of Ebadot, Ebadot was somewhat surprising considering the fact pacers are not the most cherished players in the country's cricketing culture.

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain missed a five-for but his aggressive four-for made sure the hosts took a dominating position at the end of second day against Afghanistan in their one-off Test match on Thursday.

Ebadot led Bangladesh in the attack to bundle out Afghanistan for 146 in the second day of their one-off Test match to get a 236-run lead before the hosts scored 134-1 in the second innings to get a big lead.