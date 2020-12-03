Williamson puts New Zealand in charge on bowlers’ strip

A masterful innings from Kane Williamson, who was 97 not out at stumps, put New Zealand in charge on a day one of the first Test that should have belonged to the West Indies quicks in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand closed the day at 243 for two after Williamson and Tom Latham (86) laid the platform with a 158-run second wicket partnership.

Williamson will resume day two requiring just three runs to register his 22nd Test century, with Ross Taylor 31 not out.

The lush, green Seddon Park wicket had both sides dropping specialist spin in favour of all-out pace, and when Jason Holder won the toss there was no doubt he would make New Zealand bat.