Windies team arrive in Dhaka for Test, ODI series

The West Indies cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning to play a series consisting of three ODIs and two Tests, reports news agency UNB.

The series will begin with the first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on 20 January, while the second ODI will also take place at the same venue on 22 January.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Chattogram on 25 January. After that, both teams will lock horns in two Tests.

All members of touring West Indies side will be quarantined for three days. They will not be allowed to do anything outside their rooms during this period. And at the same time, all of them will have to undergo a Covid-19 test.

After the three-day quarantine, all member of the West Indies team will have to undergo another Covid-19 test and those who would return negative will be allowed to join the intra-squad training from the fourth day. They will get support from the local staff after seven days.