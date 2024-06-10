T20 World Cup
Tanzim shines as Bangladesh restrict South Africa to 113
Right arm pacer Tanzim Hasan starred as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a low score of 113 for six in their T20 World Cup Group D match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Monday.
Sent to field, Bangladesh struck early despite South Africa started in style.
Pacer Tanzim Hasan trapped Reeza Hendricks for lbw (leg before wicket) in the last delivery of the first over. Tanzim struck again his second over in removing Quinton de Kock (18 off 11) in a clean sweep the third over.
Proteas went back foot losing back to back wickets. Pacer Taskin Ahmed bowled out skipper Aiden Markram in the fourth over. Tanzim Hasan struck again in the next over. He had Tristan Stubbs caught by Shakib Al Hasan off the outside.
South Africa were reduced to 23 for four inside the first five overs of the innings.
Heinrich Klaasen them took the helm together with power hitter David Miller and recovered the sinking the Proteas, building a record 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Their previous best was 77 by Van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder.
Heinrich Klaasen top-scored 46 off 44 balls with two fours and three sixes before Taskin Ahmed removed him in the third ball of the 18th over. David Miller scored 28 off 38 balls before being bowled out by spinner Rishad Hossain.
Other than Rishad Hossain, who took a wicket, Bangladesh bowlers were very economical. Tanzim Hasan gave away 18 runs to take three wickets in his four overs while Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets at the cost of only 19 runs in his four overs.
Both Bangladesh and South Africa, however, are on high spirit and will be looking for second successive win. Bangladesh beat Sir Lanka in their opener while South Africa knocked down the Netherlands.