BCB should hire me as power hitting coach: Julian Wood

When I met Thorpy, I met him in a car park, so I must have looked a bit dodgy, me in the van, taking this stuff out, showing him. And he said, you know what, that's quite groundbreaking. And then he got me in England and I worked with England. This was just before 2015. I think they didn't have the right players.

So they were trying to hit, but they had the players were wrong, players were the wrong mindset and then in the 2015 World Cup England failed to go beyond group stage.

That didn't surprise me because of the players they had. And then they got rid of coaches, players, and they brought in Trevor Bayliss, who's brilliant and Eoin Morgan, who transformed English cricket. And then suddenly the mindset was different and they got the right players in at the right time and they had a plan, right? How are we going to become the best white ball team in the world? And they had a plan and it was a structure for four or five years, and that's the thing.

You cannot make it in one series or season. It is a process; you need to trust the process and be involved with it for a long time. It takes you to have a plan, you see, and that's why when I go to counties, when I go to teams, I emphasise on process.

Two weeks, it's fine, I'll make a difference. But you won't make a big difference. You need to. It's a process, so you need to trust the process and you need to be involved a lot for longer period of time you're planning to do.

The players need to trust you constantly. After two and half weeks only now they are feeling the process, feel heavy bat and ball here and the reasons behind them. They understand now. They must feel. That is most important.