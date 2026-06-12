New Zealand great Williamson retires from international cricket

New Zealand’s most prolific run-scorer and arguably greatest batsman Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday in the middle of their series against England.

The 35-year-old former skipper called time ahead of the second Test at The Oval next week. He played in the Black Caps’ defeat in the first Test at Lord’s, making 0 and 18.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” he said.