New Zealand great Williamson retires from international cricket
Williamson made his international debut in 2010 and played 378 games for his country, finishing as New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer with 19,346 including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.
New Zealand’s most prolific run-scorer and arguably greatest batsman Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday in the middle of their series against England.
The 35-year-old former skipper called time ahead of the second Test at The Oval next week. He played in the Black Caps’ defeat in the first Test at Lord’s, making 0 and 18.
“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” he said.
“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.
“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.
Williamson said he felt “optimistic” about the team’s direction.
“There’s a huge amount of talent and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team,” he said.
His leadership style was much admired and he captained the side in all three formats during a golden period from 2016 to 2024.
Williamson made his international debut in 2010 and played 378 games for his country, finishing as New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer with 19,346 including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.
He played 110 Tests, smacking 33 centuries on his way to 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06.
His leadership style was much admired and he captained the side in all three formats during a golden period from 2016 to 2024.
During that time, New Zealand made two World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.
“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person,” said New Zealand coach Rob Walter.
“His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket -- that will be his legacy.
“His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA.”
Williamson’s list of accolades is immense, including being named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and Test player of the year in 2019, while also winning the domestic Sir Richard Hadlee Medal on a record four occasions.
New Zealand great Hadlee hailed him as “a wonderful player and fine leader”.
“He’s demonstrated a willingness to continually advance his game to the highest level in all three formats and he rightfully finishes as one of the best players of his era,” he said.
“The way he prepared himself physically and mentally was perhaps the most impressive part. He was always committed to working hard and developing his technique to ensure he was ready to be a world class player.
“He’s been an unflappable leader and the architect of some of our greatest moments in cricket.”