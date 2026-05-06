Bangladesh–Pakistan Test: Confidence drawn from Rawalpindi memories

Do you remember the Test series in Rawalpindi against Pakistan two years ago? It almost feels like a rhetorical question. Unless one has forgotten it entirely, Bangladesh’s 2–0 Test series victory on Pakistani soil is hardly something to be erased from memory. That triumph remains a landmark chapter in Bangladesh’s cricket history.

Before that series, Bangladesh had gone 13 Tests against Pakistan without a single win. Yet, in one remarkable series, they defeated them twice—on their own home ground. The defeats stunned Pakistan cricket, with many former players, including Wasim Akram, describing the outcome as “embarrassing”.

Following Bangladesh’s dominance over Pakistan’s spin vulnerabilities, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly reacted by altering pitches in their subsequent series against England, using fans and heaters to create spin-friendly conditions.