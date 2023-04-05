Mashrafe awarded MCC life membership

This year MCC has awarded life membership to 19 personnel- 17 cricketers and two involved with the game. Players from eight Test playing countries got the award including five Indians and five English.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive and Secretary of MCC, said: "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer."

"The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club."

"We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch."