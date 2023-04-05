Mashrafe awarded MCC life membership

Mashrafe bin Murtaza became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to get the honorary lifetime membership of Marylebone Cricket Club, the former governing body and lawmaker of cricket.
On Wednesday MCC announces the latest cohort of their honorary life members and former Bangladeshi captain was in the list for his contribution to the game.
Mashrafe is now only the second Bangladeshi after former cricket board president Saber Hossain Chowdhury to enjoy the privilege.
Late Rais Uddin Ahmed, former vice-president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, was the first Bangladeshi to be honoured with the life membership.
This year MCC has awarded life membership to 19 personnel- 17 cricketers and two involved with the game. Players from eight Test playing countries got the award including five Indians and five English.
Guy Lavender, Chief Executive and Secretary of MCC, said: "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer."
"The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club."
"We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch."