Mehidy Miraj wins ICC ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ for April
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2025, following a dominant performance in the home Test series against Zimbabwe.
The 27-year-old became only the third Bangladeshi to receive the award, after Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.
Mehidy earned the accolade with a standout display that included 15 wickets and a crucial century across two Tests.
Mehidy was named Player of the Series after picking up three five-wicket hauls and scoring 104 in the second Test in Chattogram, where Bangladesh secured a resounding innings and 106-run victory to level the series 1-1.
His efforts also propelled him to No. 2 among all-rounders in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings — the highest of his career.
“It’s an incredible honor to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award,” Mehidy was quoted as in an ICC statement.
“This award will be a big source of inspiration for me to keep giving my best and contributing to Bangladesh’s success on the world stage,” he added.