Mehidy Miraj wins ICC ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ for April

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2025, following a dominant performance in the home Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old became only the third Bangladeshi to receive the award, after Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mehidy earned the accolade with a standout display that included 15 wickets and a crucial century across two Tests.