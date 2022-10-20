Sri Lanka win toss, bat in crunch clash against Netherlands

Their 55-run thrashing of UAE on Tuesday means they will go above the Dutch on net run rate (NRR) should they win.
Then it would all come down to Namibia v UAE later Thursday. A win for Namibia would see them knock out the Netherlands, as they already have a superior NRR.
Should the Netherlands win, then Sri Lanka will be hoping for an enormous favour from UAE, who would need to beat Namibia heavily.
Sri Lanka head into the match without injured pace spearheads Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan, with Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando replacing them.
Squads
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.
Sri Lanka: has Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Marais Erasmus (RSA).
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG).
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)