Sri Lanka win toss, bat in crunch clash against Netherlands

Geelong, Australia
Sri Lanka win toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against the Netherlands in their final first-round match of the T20 World Cup in Geelong on Thursday.

The Asia Cup champions have won one and lost one and need to topple the unbeaten Group A leaders to make it to the Super 12.

Their 55-run thrashing of UAE on Tuesday means they will go above the Dutch on net run rate (NRR) should they win.

Then it would all come down to Namibia v UAE later Thursday. A win for Namibia would see them knock out the Netherlands, as they already have a superior NRR.

Should the Netherlands win, then Sri Lanka will be hoping for an enormous favour from UAE, who would need to beat Namibia heavily.

Sri Lanka head into the match without injured pace spearheads Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan, with Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando replacing them.

Squads

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: has Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Marais Erasmus (RSA).

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG).

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

