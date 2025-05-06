Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka for a full series in June
Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh for a bilateral cricket series involving two Tests and three each of one-day internationals and T20s from mid-June, the local cricket board said Monday.
The tour will start with the first Test from 17 June in Galle, and the second from June 25 at the Sinhalese Sports Club grounds in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket said.
The first two ODI matches will be held in Colombo on 2 and 5 July, while the third will be played on 8 July in Pallekele, where the first T20 will also take place on 10 July.
The second T20 will be at Dambulla, and the final at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The ODI matches will be played as day/night games, while the T20s will be played under lights.
Bangladesh last visited Sri Lanka for a Test series in April 2021, when they played two matches -- losing one and drawing the other.
Their previous ODI series in Sri Lanka was in July 2019, when they lost all three games, but they won both their T20 matches in March 2018.