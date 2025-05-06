Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka for a full series in June

The first two ODI matches will be held in Colombo on 2 and 5 July, while the third will be played on 8 July in Pallekele, where the first T20 will also take place on 10 July.

The second T20 will be at Dambulla, and the final at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The ODI matches will be played as day/night games, while the T20s will be played under lights.