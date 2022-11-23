Liton in Comilla, Mushfiq in Sylhet as Mominul ignored in BPL draft

Comilla Victorians further bolstered their team strength by roping in Liton Das from the players’ draft of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), held Wednesday at a local hotel in the capital while former Test captain Mominul Haque was ignored by all seven teams, reports BSS.

All seven teams had already picked one local player as their allotted direct signing and roped in overseas players outside of the draft.

Surprisingly, none of the teams had picked Liton, Bangladesh’s most in-form batter in the past couple of years, as a direct signing, making him the most sought after player in the players’ draft.