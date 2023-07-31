Tamim returns to Dhaka today

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team captain Tamim Iqbal is expected to return to Dhaka at 5:30pm today (Monday) from London after receiving treatment for his back pain.
Tamim consulted spine specialist Tony Hammond in London for his persistent back pain, which has been troubling him for months.
The opener’s problem stems from his L-4 L-5 spinal segment. Tamim had two options to treat it. His first option was to undergo a surgery which would put him out of commission for 3-4 months. Moreover, there is no guarantee whether it would completely solve heal his spine.
His second option was to take two injections to relief pain. The injections could potentially stop the pain for 1-4 months or more. But the pain could also return earlier than that and in that case, Tamim would have to take another injection.
With the Asia Cup and World Cup looming near, Tamim, as expected, decided against surgery and took the injections instead.
After returning to Dhaka, Tamim will be in complete rest for one week. In the following week, he will begin fitness training and rehabilitation. BCB physicians, physios and trainers will devise the rehabilitation programme after consulting Hammond.
If Tamim doesn’t feel any pain for the next 12-14 days, he can resume training in full swing.
Since the injections were administered, Tamim reportedly has been feeling well.