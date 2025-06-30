Azhar Mahmood new red-ball head coach for Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday named former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood interim head coach of the Test side, the fourth man to take the post in the last 18 months.

The 50-year-old will remain in the position until January, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

As a pace bowling all-rounder Mahmood played 143 one-day internationals and 21 Tests for Pakistan, and has been serving as assistant coach since last year.

"The PCB announces Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team," said a PCB press release.