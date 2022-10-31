Bangladesh’s routes to T20 World Cup semifinal

Statistically, Bangladesh are currently having their best ever outing in an ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Before the ongoing edition in Australia, Bangladesh had never won a match in the second round of the competition. This year, the Shakib Al Hasan-led team has already won two matches in the Super 12 phase.

But for Bangladesh, the devil’s in the detail. Both of their victories have come in close encounters against lower ranked teams– the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. So far, their only match against a formidable side was against South Africa, where they suffered their biggest ever defeat in T20Is in terms of runs.