Everyone wants to play against Bangladesh: BCB president

“There are also matches beyond FTP. We also have been in discussion for arranging few more matches in future. There are ICC, ACC events. This is unbelievable.

“This is a big challenge. It is a matter of pride for us to get so many games, but managing it is a big challenge. I discussed it with everyone on the board as to how we can deal with this immense pressure.”

Bangladesh will play highest 21 matches against Ireland. Apart from two Tests, they will take on the Irish side in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is.