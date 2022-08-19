Everyone wants to play against Bangladesh: BCB president

“Now we have the most matches in FTP. It is incredible. We are lucky. Think about the coaching staff, not just the cricketers, nobody will get any time to breathe. The amount of matches we were allotted proves many things. ICC and other countries are giving importance to Bangladesh now. They want to play with us,” the BCB boss said here on Thursday.
Apart from bilateral series, Bangladesh will also take part in global tournaments, continental competitions and ICC events almost every year. The Asia Cup is being held every two years.
Playing so many matches will be a big challenge for Bangladesh, and the board, coaching staff and the players are bracing themselves for it, said the BCB president.
“There are also matches beyond FTP. We also have been in discussion for arranging few more matches in future. There are ICC, ACC events. This is unbelievable.
“This is a big challenge. It is a matter of pride for us to get so many games, but managing it is a big challenge. I discussed it with everyone on the board as to how we can deal with this immense pressure.”
Bangladesh will play highest 21 matches against Ireland. Apart from two Tests, they will take on the Irish side in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is.
They will play 20 matches against Zimbabwe –four Tests, eight ODIs and eight T20Is.
Bangladesh will play 76 home matches and 74 away games. In this cycle, Bangladesh still didn’t get a tour to England, but the cricketers will tour Australia in 2027 for a two-Test series.
This will be Bangladesh’s first Test series in Australia since 2003.