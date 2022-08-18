A jam packed schedule for Bangladesh in ICC's new FTP cycle

Bangladesh will start the new cycle with Ireland tour, comprising three ODIs and four T20Is and their cycle will end in March 2027 with a historical two-Test tour of Australia.
This calculation is basically for bilateral series only, so the number of matches for Bangladesh will definitely be increased. The Tigers will get the opportunity to play more matches in the bilateral series, tri-series, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup organized on the basis of the agreement with the cricket board of other countries.
Bangladesh will play two matches in each of the 17 Test series of this FTP. Twelve of these series are under the World Test Championship. Besides, 18 of the 19 ODI series will be three matches. There is only one five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in July 2026.
In T20 too, 16 of the total 18 series will be of three matches. Apart from this, there will be a four-match tour of Ireland in May 2023 and a five-match T20 series at home against Zimbabwe in April 2024.
There are two exciting tours for cricket lovers in Bangladesh in 2024. Bangladesh will play two Tests during the tour of Pakistan in August of that year. After returning from Pakistan, the Tigers will visit India again in September and play two Tests and three T20Is.
Apart from this, in March 2027, Bangladesh will end the wait of almost 24 years through their last series in this cycle as they will travel to Australia to play a two-match Test series. Bangladesh last played a Test series in Australia in 2003. Thereafter they travelled Down Under for a three-match ODI series in 2008.
Bangladesh's full schedule in 2023-27 FTP cycle
May 2023: Ireland (away) 3 ODIs, 4 T20Is.
June 2023: Afghanistan (home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
September 2023: New Zealand (Home) 3 ODIs.
November 2023: New Zealand (Home) 2 Tests.
December 2023: New Zealand (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
February 2024: Sri Lanka (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
April 2024: Zimbabwe (Home) 2 Tests, 5 T20Is.
July 2024: Afghanistan (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
August 2024: Pakistan (away) 2 Tests.
September 2024: India (Away) 2 Tests, 3 T20Is.
October 2024: South Africa (Home) 2 Tests.
November 2024: West Indies (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
March 2025: Zimbabwe (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
May 2025: Pakistan (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
June 2025: Sri Lanka (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
August 2025: India (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
October 2025: West Indies (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
November 2025: Ireland (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
March 2026: Pakistan (Home) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
April 2026: New Zealand (Home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
June 2026: Australia (home) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is.
July 2026: Zimbabwe (Away) 2 Tests, 5 ODIs.
August 2026: Ireland (Away) 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
October 2026: West Indies (Home) 2 Tests.
November 2026: South Africa (Away) 2 Tests, 3 ODIs.
February 2027: England (Home) 2 Tests.
March 2027: Australia (Away) 2 Tests.