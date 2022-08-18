A jam packed schedule for Bangladesh in ICC's new FTP cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally published the men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027, BSS reports.

Even though the member nations were already informed about the number of the matches they got in the next four years cycle, it indeed has become official on Wednesday.

According to the 2023-27 FTP, the 12 Full Members play a total of 777 international matches - 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is - compared to the 694 games in the current cycle.

Bangladesh however got 34 Tests, 59 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals in the newly released FTP. It was comfortably the largest amount of the matches they got in their history in any FTP cycle. Indeed Bangladesh will play 150 matches across three formats, the highest number of matches for any member nations in this cycle.