New Zealand thrash West Indies for 1-0 Test series lead as Duffy takes 5

Jacob Duffy took five wickets as New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Wellington on Friday for a 1-0 series lead.

Seamer Duffy took 5-38 from 17.2 overs, his second five-wicket haul in Tests, as the West Indies were rolled for 128 after lunch on day three, the hosts needing just 56 for victory.

Devon Conway (28) and Kane Williamson (16) guided New Zealand to the emphatic win just before tea at the Basin Reserve.