Mcdermott transforms Tigers with the idea of Golden Stump

Terms like Golden Boot and Golden Ball are very familiar with football fans but have you ever heard about Golden Stump? It is an invention of Bangladesh National Cricket Team fielding coach Shane Mcdermott. Like the above mentioned terms the Golden Stump is a reward and it is given to the best fielder of the Bangladeshi team after every series.

After every series people talk about the best batter and best bowler and often the stats reveal the undisputed best performers with bat and bowl. But there is hardly any discussion about the best fielder. This very thought provoked Mcdermott into awarding the best fielder. The fielding coach is now staying in Australia as the Bangladesh team is enjoying international break. He talked with Prothom Alo over phone from there.

“I initiated the system of awarding the best fielder with Golden Stump a year ago after taking the responsibility of Bangladesh team. After every series the best batter and best bowler are selected but that does not happen with fielding. Hence, we award the best fielder Golden Stump,” said the Australian.

The Golden Stump, unlike the name suggests, is not made of gold rather a normal stump is painted with gold paint. That is handed over officially to the best fielder. Mcdermott also informed that players discussed among themselves about the prize.

“They discuss among themselves how the best fielder worked before the series, how he achieved the excellence and so forth. The discussions create a culture about fielding in the team. Normally, discussion of fielding comes to the fore when one drops a catch and good fielding hardly becomes the topic of discussion,” said Mcdermott.