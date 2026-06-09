Bangladesh bat first in ODI series opener vs Australia
Australia have won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the opening match of the three-match ODI series in Dhaka on Tuesday.
With this match, Australia is playing their first ODI in Bangladesh since 2011. Bangladesh fielded a three-bowler pace attack in that match that included Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Islam.
They sidelined Rishad Hossain for this match, while Musaddek Hossain made a comeback after around four years. Bangladesh have only one win against Australia, which came in 2005 in Cardiff.
In the last 15 years, Bangladesh played three ODIs against Australia in different venues and lost two of them, with the other match washed away due to rain.
In the last 15 years, Bangladesh has become a strong force in ODI cricket. So the chance is high for the hosts to win matches in this series.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam
Australia XI: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (capt/wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.