Sri Lanka need 145 to win against Afghanistan

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets as Afghanistan made 144-8 in their Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 clash at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The leg-spinner bowled superbly in his four overs, finishing with 3-13 and not conceding a boundary in his spell.

Both sides still have a mathematical chance of making the top two in the group, and therefore the semi-finals, but whoever loses is effectively out of the World Cup.

After skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bat, Afghanistan got through the six-over power play without losing a wicket.